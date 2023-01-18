43 waste hotspots in Bulawayo city centre

The 43 waste hotspots that the Bulawayo City Council earmarked for cleaning in the three-day cleanup campaign

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu Online Reporter

BULAWAYO City Council has identified 43 waste hotspots in the city center, which has propelled the local authority to embark on a massive clean-up campaign to restore cleanliness in the country’s second-biggest city.

In a statement, the council said the five major waste hotspots were; inclusive of corner Lobengula Street and Second Avenue, Third Avenue between Joshua Mqabuko and Jason Moyo Street, corner George Silundika and Third Avenue, Fourth Avenue between Fife Street and George Silundika and Fifth Avenue between Robert Mugabe Way and Josiah Tongogara Street.

Ninth Avenue has most of the hotspots, with a majority of them being in sanitary lanes, while the illegal Fifth Avenue market area has four hotspots inclusive of a major one.

Only 10th and 13th Avenue are without illegal dumpsites.

Council said the clean-up campaign which is being done with residents will run until Friday.