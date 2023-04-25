Breaking News
45 suspected drug pushers arrested drug abuse

The Chronicle

Lizzy Nekhoma, online reporter

45 people were arrested on April 23, 2023, under the operation “No to dangerous drugs and illicit substances,” which was launched in February 2023.

 The accumulative number of suspects has risen to 5538.

Police confirmed the case on their Twitter handle. ‘’On 23/04/23, Police arrested 45 people under the operation “No to dangerous drugs and illicit substances,” bringing cumulative arrests to 5 538. Meanwhile, 154 arrests were made under the operation on suppression of illegal meat vending bringing cumulative arrests to 2 415.’’ Read the statement

