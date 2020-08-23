Covid – 19 Death toll on the rise

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu, Health Reporter

THE Zimbabwean Covid-19 death toll keeps rising as one more person has succumbed to the pandemic in Bulawayo while confirmed cases are now 5 893.

To date 153 people have died in Zimbabwe and Bulawayo has the second highest number of Covid-19 deaths after Harare at 29.

Harare province has recorded 83 deaths since the outbreak of the disease on March 20.

According to the Ministry of Health and Care, 78 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours.

All of the new cases are local transmissions and Harare province recorded 67 of those. Bulawayo recorded two of the new cases while Mashonaland East recorded nine.

“As of August 22, 2020, Zimbabwe has now recorded 5 893 cases, 4629 recoveries and 153 deaths. On Sunday, 78 new cases were recorded countrywide and one death was recorded in Bulawayo,” read the statement.

“Active cases have risen to 1 111and all of the new cases are local cases.”

Bulawayo province has a cumulative total of 1 227 cases with 1 082 recoveries, Matabeleland South has 576 cases, 436 recoveries with two deaths while Matabeleland North has 105 cases, 79 recoveries and three deaths.

@thamamoe