7 murder suspects arrested

Police in the Midlands province have arrested seven suspects in connection with three murder cases that occurred between December 25 and 27.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the development.

He said in the first incident, suspect Tafadzwa Tendereki (20) was arrested two days after stabbing Jackson Kapeni (20) to death with a knife at Empress Mine Business Centre at around 8 PM on Christmas day.

“This happened after a dispute over a sex worker. He was arrested after having sought refuge in Battlefields where his father handed him over to the police,” said Insp Mahoko.

He said in another incident which occurred in Kwekwe on the Christmas day, four suspects; Kizito Mpofu (23) of Mbizo,, Luke Javhure Garamukana (21) of Alarm 2 Compound, Luckson Ngoni (23) and Munashe Chitondo (18) of Mbizo, Kwekwe were nabbed after fatally stabbing Clive Madhlolo (26) of Alarm 2 Compound, with a sharp object.

Madhlolo’s body was discovered by a passer-by in Kwekwe Central Business District who alerted the police. Police reacted swiftly and their efforts coupled with information received from the public led to the arrest of the four suspects on December 27,” said Insp Mahoko.

He said two more suspects were apprehended in Gweru for allegedly killing Blessed Jakalasi (28) of Woodlands, Gweru by assaulting him with a hammer.

“The suspects have been identified as Brian Chivanga of Woodlands, Gweru and John Chirefu (25) of Ironside, Shurugwi. On December 27 at around 4PM, the two suspects are alleged to have grabbed the deceased who they found operating as a conductor along Woodlands – Gweru Town route. They allegedly demanded an unspecified amount of money owed by the now deceased. The driver tried to intervene but to no avail and he left. After a while, Blessed Jakalasi was found lying lifeless and he was rushed to a Gweru Provincial hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival,” said Insp Mahoko.