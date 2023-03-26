73 more arrested over drugs

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu, Online Reporter

POLICE on 24 March arrested 73 people under the operation, “No to dangerous drugs and illicit substances,” bringing cumulative arrests to 4 279.

The operation is geared towards flushing out drug cartels responsible for distributing illicit substances such as crystal methamphetamine, marijuana and illegal cough syrups.

In a statement, police said the 73 were arrested on Friday.

ZRP intensified the fight against drug and substance abuse nationwide with the authorities conducting raids, stop and search blitz and awareness campaigns.

They also urged the public to report anyone abusing drugs or offering drugs, at any Police Station.

