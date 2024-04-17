UNICEF Zimbabwe and ZIMSTAT launch Provincial and District data profiles nationwide

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

UNICEF Zimbabwe and ZIMSTAT are set to roll out the recently launched Provincial and District Data Profiles derived from the comprehensive analysis of the 2022 Population and Housing Census.

In a statement, UNICEF said the rollout commences with Manicaland during tomorrow’s Independence celebrations and Bulawayo at next week’s upcoming Zimbabwe International Trade Fair.

The data profiles serve as a cornerstone for evidence-based decision- making across Government ministries, local authorities, development partners, and the broader Zimbabwean population.

“Aligned with the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1), the Devolution Agenda, and Vision 2030, these data profiles encapsulate demographic, social, and economic characteristics, offering vital geographically disaggregated data for policymakers. They highlight child indicators across key themes and illustrate spatial deprivation and progress from 2012 to 2022 using maps,” said the statement.

At the launch, the Deputy Minister of Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion, David Mnangagwa, highlighted the importance of disseminating this critical data widely to enable key populations to use it for evidence-based decision-making.

He said it is a public resource that should be accessible to all citizens, researchers, policymakers and organisations and collaboration.

“The census results belong to the people. They are a public resource that should be accessible to all citizens, researchers, policymakers, and organisations. We envision a transparent and dissemination process that encourages dialogue, collaboration, and informed discussions on matters that shape our nation’s future.”

UNICEF Representative ad interim Dr Nicholas Alipui said these data profiles help in better policy-making and programming, particularly in social sectors, that positively impact the lives of women and children in the country.

“The disaggregated insights in these data profiles enable us to pinpoint areas of greatest need, ensuring interventions have maximum impact,” said Dr Alipui.

“They illuminate equity gaps in education, health, nutrition, WASH, child protection, and social services, enabling targeted interventions to reach every child.”

ZIMSTAT’s Acting Director General, Mr Aluwisio Mukavhi, said the data profiles serve as a cornerstone for evidence-based decision-making across Government ministries, local authorities, development partners, and the broader Zimbabwean population.

“The knowledge from this analysis will inform tailored policies and interventions,” said Mr Mukavhi.

“We anticipate these efforts will translate into tangible improvements in community well-being.”

UNICEF and ZIMSTAT will disseminate the data profiles across all ten provinces to ensure accessibility and usability.