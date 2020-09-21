77 percent of infected people recover from Covid-19

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu, Health Reporter

ABOUT 77 percent of people infected with COVID-19 have recovered in Zimbabwe which amounts to 5 924 recoveries with reports that 11 more people have tested positive.

According to the Ministry of Health and Child Care, no Covid-19 death was recorded in the last 24 hours in the country.

The 11 new cases are from local transmissions and four of them were recorded in Bulawayo while seven were recorded in Harare province.

“The national recovery rate stands at 77 percent and 10 more recoveries were recorded in the last 24v hours. As of September 20, 2020 Zimbabwe has recorded 7 683 cases, 5 924 recoveries and 225 deaths,” read the statement.

“The positivity rate for the day was 1.8 percent as 11 people tested positive from the 628 PCR tests conducted.”

From the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, Bulawayo province has recorded a total 1 396 cases, 1244 recoveries with 43 deaths, Matabeleland South has recorded 758 cases, 587 recoveries and seven deaths while Matabeleland North has recorded 129 cases, 110 recoveries and three deaths.

