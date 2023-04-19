97 percent recover from Cholera in Zimbabwe

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu

FIVE more cholera cases were recorded in Zimbabwe during the past 24 hours with statistics from the Ministry of Health and Child Care showing that the recovery rate for the deadly waterborne disease stands at 97 percent.

Four of the new cases were recorded in Beitbridge and the fifth one in Nyanga.

The 17 cholera hotspot districts in the country are Buhera, Chegutu, Chikomba, Chimanimani, Chipinge, Chitungwiza, Chiredzi, Harare, Gokwe North, Marondera, Mazowe, Shamva, Mutare, Murehwa, Mwenezi, Seke and Wedza.

“The first cholera outbreak in the country in 2023 started on the 12th of February 2023 in Chegutu Town, Mashonaland West Province. To date, cases have been reported in eight provinces of the country since the beginning of 2023 and these have no epidemiological link to each other,” read a report from the Ministry.

“As of Tuesday, a cumulative total of 475 suspected cholera cases, two laboratory-confirmed deaths, seven suspected cholera deaths and 102 laboratory-confirmed cases were reported.”

