JUST IN: Zimsec reprieve for candidates who failed to register for November examinations

Lizzy Nekhoma, [email protected]

ZIMSEC has given a reprieve for O and A Level candidates who failed to register for the November 2023 examinations after the deadline expired on 14 April.

The examination body will hold a five-day registration mop-up exercise between 8 and 12 May 2023.

In a statement, Zimsec said: “Zimsec has opened a window to mop up November registration. Candidates who failed to register before 14 April are able to register from the 8th to the 12th of May 2023.’’

“Examination registration fees during that window are pegged according to the normal registration,” read the statement.

“The registration fees are accepted in the currency parents and guardians are comfortable paying in. For parents who wish to pay in Zimbabwe dollars, payments will be made at the prevailing exchange rate which will be communicated on Friday, May 5.

“Payments for the examination fees should not be paid directly into Zimsec accounts by individual parents. Candidates or parents should make payments to the centre of registration for forward remission to Zimsec.”

The public examination body urged candidates and parents to remember the grace period and abide by the deadline to avoid disappointment.