Four soldiers killed, three injured in Sadc Mission in the DRC

Bongokuhle Moyo, Online Writer

FOUR SADC Mission soldiers in the Democratic Republic of Congo (SAMIDRC) died while three others sustained injuries in the Eastern DRC.

The soldiers, all hailing from Tanzania, were killed when a hostile mortar round landed near their camp. Additionally, a South African soldier passed away while receiving medical treatment for health-related complications at a hospital in Goma, DRC.

The Sadc Mission in the DRC is part of a regional response aimed at addressing the escalating security challenges in the Eastern region of the country.

In a statement, the regional body extended condolences to the bereaved families and the governments of South Africa and Tanzania and wished a swift recovery for the injured soldiers.

Despite the tragic incident, read the statement, SAMIDRC remains committed to fulfilling its mandate in adherence to the principles of collective self-defense and collective action outlined in the SADC Mutual Defense Pact of 2003.