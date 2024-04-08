Bulawayo businessman Samuriwo provides free medical treatment to elderly residents

Sipepisiwe Moyo, [email protected]

A TOTAL of 106 elderly people got free treatment for chronic illnesses in Bulawayo’s Luveve suburb on 7 April.

They also got medication to control their conditions, which will last them for at least two months, at Mr Brian Samuriwo’s Chigumira chillspot.

Mr Samuriwo set up a health expo in 2022, in which he assists elderly persons who are above 65 years of age living in Luveve and Emakhandeni suburbs to get free medical attention.

The elderly are treated for chronic conditions that include hypertension, arthritis, and sugar diabetes.

Doctors and nurses for ED assist Mr Samuriwo in the initiative by carrying out medical check-ups and prescribing the required drugs, every month.

Mr Samuriwo told the Chronicle that he began caring for the elderly to honour his grandmother, the late Susan Chipangura who succumbed to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“on Saturday we had the tombstone unveiling for my late grandmother whom we lost to Covid-19 and because it was the Covid season, I could not assist her much, but as a way of honouring her, I came up with this idea of helping the elderly in my area to get checked regularly free of charge. Something we have been doing since 2022, working together with doctors and nurses for ED,” he said.

In addition to his healthcare initiative, Mr Samuriwo promotes Kasi tourism through his chillspot, employing over 60 people. He has also contributed to the community by drilling three boreholes and providing support and equipment to neighbourhood watch committees.

Mr Samuriwo’s efforts exemplify the power of individuals to make a positive impact on their communities, demonstrating the importance of compassion and solidarity in times of need.