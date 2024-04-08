Manicaland Province hosts inaugural Miss Uhuru Beauty Pageant

Prince Ngwenya, [email protected]

THE Manicaland Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Advocate Misheck Mugadza, along with the people of Manicaland Province, delivered the inaugural landmark event of the Miss Uhuru Beauty Pageant on 7 April.

The event brought the city of Mutare to life as part of the preparations for the country’s 44th Independence celebrations.

In attendance was the Minister of Tourism and Hospitality Industry, Barbara Rwodzi, who officiated at the event.

She urged people to embrace the national fabric and bring dignity to society.

“Every Zimbabwean should embrace the National fabric and wear it anywhere in the walks of our lives, in offices, public events and social gatherings and to wear it with pride as it defines who we are and gives us dignity as a society,” She said.

The event was a way of celebrating Zimbabwean Independence and promoting Zimbabwean culture and heritage by showcasing talent and creativity.

In a statement, the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority said the event marked an important stage in unifying the young people of the nation and educating them about our history, how we attained our independence, and the direction in which the country is heading.

“To back up the fiesta was The Young Women 4 ED Manicaland Chapter National Fundraising Dinner. The merger promoted the National fabric as contestants were clad in diverse and elaborate designs on the runway,” reads the statement.