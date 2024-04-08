Zimbabwe unveils Logo for Expo 2025 Osaka, Minister Shava attends launch

Prince Ngwenya, [email protected]

THE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Frederick Shava, graced the Official launch of Zimbabwe’s logo for Expo 2025 as the guest of honour in Harare.

Zimbabwe is participating in Expo 2025 Osaka under the Connecting Lives Zone and will exhibit under the national theme “Beyond the Limit.” The event will be held in Japan from 13 April to 13 October 2025, focusing on the theme “Designing Future Society for Our Lives.”

Simanga Sibanda won the Zimbabwe Expo 2025 Osaka logo competition and as the first prize, he received a fully sponsored one-week trip to Expo 2025 Osaka, Japan.

The Expo 2025 Osaka logo competition ran from 20 December 2023 to 25 January 2024 and was open to all members of the public to design a winning logo.

In a statement, ZimTrade said the Zimbabwe exhibition will focus on what the Government is doing to attain the 14 National Priority Areas outlined in NDS1, which are aligned with the Global Sustainable Development Goals.

“150 countries, 2,8million visitors expected at the six-month-long Expo to be held April 13 to Oct 13, 2025,” reads the statement.

The statement read that Zimbabwe will also enable the country to gain crucial insights vital for improving the destination’s competitiveness, forge connections, spark innovation, and finding business opportunities in line with the ease of doing business reforms.