Bulawayo Handball trains coaches and referees

Nkosilathi Sibanda, [email protected]

THE Bulawayo Handball Board organised training sessions for 47 coaches and 46 referees, aiming to enhance the development of the sport, especially within primary schools in the city at the weekend.

The turnout was among the highest in recent years, indicating a rising interest in the sport, organisers told Zimpapers Sports Hub yesterday.

Bulawayo Handball Board chairperson Taurai Ngwenya said participants in both the coaching and refereeing departments sections went through Level One training.

“Everything thing went on well. A huge turnout it was and primary school teachers across the country came in their numbers. The courses will go a long way in developing the sport at grassroots level,” said Ngwenya.

He said they wanted to first give primary school teachers the chance to learn about the game and its rules and to also have an appreciation of how to impart knowledge and skill to young players.

“Once we get it right at primary school level, then it means an easy task as players get to club level. All I am saying is, we need our kids to be taught the right things from the word go at school. We also looking at training school going children on how to officiate handball games,” he said.

Ngwenya said more training workshops will be held for personnel in various teams participating in the regional league.

He said one of their goals this year is to implement new strategies, highlighting the importance of Bulawayo teams asserting themselves as the top contenders at tournaments.

“We need to approach things in a new way this time. Our initial step is to increase the quantity of teams we have. We aim to demonstrate exceptional levels of management in all the events we organise as the Bulawayo Handball Board,” Ngwenya said.

City teams Ajax and Bulawayo Polytechnic performed well in the Zone VI Super Cup Club Championships. In Ajax handball club men’s team emerged the winners of the region’s Super Cup while Bulawayo Polytechnic were number four in the women’s category.

