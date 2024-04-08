Zanu-PF wins Redcliff council by-election

Michael Magoronga, [email protected]

The ruling Zanu-PF’s candidate Cde Christine Sigauke is the new councilor for Redcliff Municipality’s Ward 3 after being victorious in the by-election held on Saturday.

Cde Sigauke shrugged off competition from opposition candidate Tinei Siziba to claim herself a seat in the dormitory town’s chamber.

The seat fell vacant following the death of the town’s late Mayor Alderman Clayton Masiyatsva who died early this year after having been at the helm for over a decade.

The victory means that there is now an equal representation of both female and male councilors with each gender having six councilors.

Kwekwe District Coordinating Committee chairperson, Cde Moses Thandika said the win meant that the ruling party was gaining more ground.

“It is a sweet victory for us as a ruling party especially given that the ward had been under opposition for more than two decades. This shows that as Zanu-PF, we are doing corrections and reclaiming all the lost seats during the election,” he said.

He also hailed women for taking up leadership roles and ensuring that women are well represented.

“Of course there were already some women who were in the council but having some who were voted into council is an achievement. We look forward to decisions that are pro-women and that foster development among women and girls,” he said.

Redcliff had three Zanu-PF councilors, all of which came in through proportional representation.