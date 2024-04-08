President Mnangagwa meets former Mozambican President Joaquim at State House

Online Writer

Today, President Mnangagwa held a meeting with former Mozambican President Cde Joaquim Chissano at State House in Harare.

Cde Chissano is the High-Level Facilitator for Zimbabwe’s debt clearance process, reports the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services.

He is renowned for his diplomatic expertise and experience, shared insights and recommendations on debt restructuring and engagement with international financial institutions. The meeting between President Mnangagwa and Cde Chissano signifies the commitment of the Zimbabwean government to address the country’s debt situation and work towards economic stability and growth.