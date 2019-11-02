An examination in progress in this wire picture. Earlier this week, 15 students were arrested at a high school in Hwange reportedly for leaking an “A” Level Economics Paper 3

Stephen Mpofu, Perspective

It is wont to explode, like a pod.

It ticks, like a time bomb.

With no prior warning whatsoever the high literacy rating that Zimbabweans flaunt on the African continent will suddenly become a once-upon-a-time.

That is if this nation ignores or takes little heed of reports of leaked final examination papers that rile the hearts of all law abiding and God-fearing publics especially with no follow-up reports of sanctions being taken against those responsible for the iniquitous acts.

Earlier this week, 15 students were arrested at a high school in Hwange reportedly for leaking an “A” Level Economics Paper 3.

This is obviously a serious matter that tarnishes the image of examinations in our country and law enforcement agents must be impelled to leave no stone unturned as there are possibilities of dirty, pecuniary benefits being derived by those behind the leakages.

If the hand of God does not get involved in ridding our nation of the reported exam scandals early enough, the repercussions will go beyond human imagination with Zimbabwean academic or other certificates being regarded in foreign countries as fake documents, and causing unnecessary suffering to genuine bearers of the documents.

In effect this means that the holders of those certificates may find it difficult if not impossible to secure jobs abroad.

The powers that be must therefore consider an early crackdown on any reported examination leakages; otherwise ridding the nation of that scum will be akin to the difficult task anti-corruption sleuths are now facing to try to catch up with high profile offenders with recent reports that this country and Zambia want to link up their hands in rounding up corrupt maggots to improve and spruce up the images of both countries.

“A stitch in time saves nine,” so goes the altruism the validity of which has no doubt always stood the test of time.