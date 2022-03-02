Abigail Kawonza appointed to the rugby national technical committee

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

Zimbabwe Rugby Referees chairperson Abigail Kawonza has been appointed to the rugby national technical committee that is responsible for assessing the qualifications of coaches, upskilling of coaches, upholding of the international coaching standards and to assist and advise the Zimbabwe Rugby Union executive with all matters technical.

The committee, which is made up of established former national team players, coaches and officials is chaired by respected former Sables, Craven week coach Godwin Murambiwa.

The technical committee is made up of Gordon Chiromo, committee member responsible for all foreign based players, Bright Chivandire (Sables), Dave Nash works with Head in charge of Schools, Tungamirai Mashungu, who is responsible for Schools Rugby, Trouble Burukai (ZRU statistician and responsible for Womens Sevens), Kawonza (Responsible for the Uunder-20) and Gerald Chipumha(Cheetahs).