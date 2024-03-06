Abigail Mabuza returns to Palace Hotel for Disco Extravaganza

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

Disco sensation Abigail Mabuza is set to captivate her fans in Bulawayo once again with a show lined up at the Palace Hotel.

This event will mark her third appearance at the venue where her enchanting performances, featuring hits like “Single”, have earned her a dedicated fan base.

On the musical front, the decks will be skillfully handled by DJ Ayaxx, DJ Keitho, and DJ Mandoza, ensuring a night of non-stop entertainment.

Tapiwa “Gandz” Gandiwa, the organiser of the event and director of Palace Entertainment, expressed their enthusiasm for hosting Abigail Mabuza.

“After the successful show with Andy Muridzo last weekend, we’re excited to bring Abigail Mabuza to the stage this Friday. We have high expectations for her outstanding performance, as always.

“As an events company, our commitment remains unwavering in delivering top-notch live entertainment for our local artistes, thereby supporting and promoting their talent,” stated Gandz. –@mthabisi_mthire.