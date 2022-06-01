African artistes shine in Poland

Angela Sibanda, Showbiz Reporter

African artistes in Poland gathered in Lublin on Africa Day to celebrate their culture and its diversity.

Such an event was a sign that while some Africans are shying away from their originality by embracing European lifestyles, others are sticking to their roots and taking time to remember where they come from and what got them to where they are today.

Countries represented during the event were Ghana, Zimbabwe, South Africa, Kenya, Tanzania and Eswatini, among others. Zimbabwean artistes who were part of the event included poets Mthulisi Ndlovu aka KingKG and Bonginkosi Khumalo aka Kaey and arts fanatic — Sean Magavu. Other performances came from Krizzy Henry Cains, Dizzy X, Norby Flames, The Umcs Butterflies, Arvella, Khumalo Ngangezwe Mbehane, Evane, Sherrie, Kibu Lisa Nomakhue Khumalo and The Helping Hand Band.

Magavu who was also one of the organisers of the event said such events are key as they give African artistes hope as they seek to achieve their dreams away from their motherland.

“These events give Africans hope as they get to see their peers take a shot at their dreams. This gives them hope to try out their own dreams because when you see one African progressing, you get more hope for your own success.

“I started organising a series of events early this year in order to create alternative entertainment to take people out of the bars and nightclubs. This was also part of efforts to get them to take part in, and experience live music, dance and poetry,” Magavu said.

“The first show was not necessarily African-themed and had an official attendance of 455 people from different parts of the world. The Africa Day show had 467 people at its peak attendance and the key message was one love between all the different countries,” he said.

Magavu is a second-year medical biology student at Maria Sklodowska-Curie University, who is the only African member of the university’s TV channel.

Bulawayo-born spoken word poet, Kay said such events in the diaspora are key in reminding people where they come from.

“Such events remind you of where you come from because the predominant race is white. It’s always lovely to be part of something like that as it gives people some sense of sanity.

“What was amazing about this was also getting to learn about other African cultures. However, I sort of felt that it was sad to do so in European space, but, it was better late than not at all,” said Kay.

“During the event, I performed a piece that served to awaken the beauty in black women who I feel have been cornered to have a hard time perceiving their beauty. It was close to my heart as a son, brother, uncle and boyfriend.”