African Sun appoints new executives

Sikhulekelani Moyo, Business Reporter

LISTED hospitality group, African Sun, has appointed Mr Peter Saungweme as its new chief executive officer, with effect from 3 January 2022.

He takes over from Mr Edwin Timothy Shangwa who is stepping down from his role after saving the company for 42 years.

“Mr Saungweme joins African sun, having previously served as a non-executive director on the African Sun and Dawn Properties Limited boards and he brings considerable strategic management experience given his current and previous roles,” said the company in a statement today.

“To facilitate the smooth transition, Mr Shangwa would, however, be retained in a consulting capacity until May 31 2022.”

Mr Saungweme is currently the CEO of the JSE-listed Arden Capital Limited. Meanwhile, the group has also announced retirement of chief finance officer Mr Believemore Dirorimwe who is stepping down on November 30 2021 after 13 years of service.

He will be replaced by a seasoned financial analyst and chartered accountant, Mr Ndangariro Mutizwa.

“Before joining African Sun, Mr Mutizwa held several leadership roles, which include finance director of Dawn CFO of Mashonaland Holding Limited and other senior roles at Masawara PLC in the finance and investment departments,” said the company.

African Sun runs a chain of hotel outlets in every major tourist resort and in four out of the five major cities in the country.