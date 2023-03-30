African Sun Limited to list on VFEX in April

Nqobile Bhebhe, Online Reporter

African Sun Limited is set to delist from the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) on 6 April followed by its listing on the Victoria Falls Stock Exchange (VFEX) on 14 April.

Shareholders gave the delisting approval at an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) held on Tuesday.

“The Company is expected to delist from the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (“ZSE”) on Thursday the 6th of April 2023, followed by its listing on the VFEX on Friday the 14th of April 2023,” reads part of the notice to shareholders released on Thursday.

African Sun and its subsidiaries is a hospitality group involved in running hotels, resorts, and timeshare operations in Zimbabwe.

The group is currently organised into five divisions – City and Country Hotels, Resort Hotels, The Victoria Falls Hotel Partnership, Sun Leisure and Real Estate.

Its hospitality portfolio includes The Victoria Falls Hotel (operated in partnership with Meikles Hospitality (Private) Limited), Elephant Hills Resort and Conference Centre, Caribbea Bay Resort, Great Zimbabwe Hotel, Hwange Safari Lodge, Holiday Inn Harare, Holiday Inn Bulawayo, Holiday Inn Mutare, Troutbeck Resort, Monomotapa Hotel, and Sun Leisure Tours.