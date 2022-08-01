Afro-jazz artiste seeks to revive genre

Michael Magoronga, Midlands Correspondent

Kwekwe-based Afro-jazz crooner, Traver Marumisa dropped his debut album which he says is meant to revive the Afro-jazz genre in the Midlands town.

Marumisa who is popularly known as Traver the One, dropped the seven-track album entitled Mukana last week.

Afro-Jazz was popularised by Bob ‘‘The Headmaster’’ Nyabinde who literally pioneered the genre not only in the town but in the country together with Tanga WeKwaSando among others.

Now visually impaired, Nyabinde is now battling sugar diabetes, a condition which has forced him to retire from music.

In an interview, Travor said the album ‘‘Mukana’’ is a game changer.

“We are there to revive Afro-jazz music which has somehow disappeared not only in Kwekwe but in the country. The album has seven tracks and its launch will take Afro-jazz music back to its position,” said Traver.

He said he wrote the title track way back before he thought of having his own band.

“I wrote it way back and I am glad it is now my opportunity and I am looking forward to utilising the opportunity. We also have two bonus singles that we added after recording the initial five tracks,” said Traver.

He made his name when he worked with On One Band when they mesmerised fans at weddings, parties and other private functions.

Traver has also worked with former Bob Nyabinde bassist, Terry of The Bliss fame.