Afro Tribe win again

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

For the second year running, Afro Tribe will represent Bulawayo at the Chibuku Road to Fame national finals taking place in Harare later this month.

This is after the group came out tops at the provincial finals held at Manor Hotel on Saturday.

Afro Tribe which came second at the national finals last year seems determined to bag the national trophy this year judging by the willpower they showcased at the provincial finals.

Competition at the provincial finals was tight as another group, Afro Queens also seemed eager to win.

The band took to the stage before Afro Tribe and many in the crowd were convinced that they were going to take the crown because of their artistry on the instruments. But no one was ready for Afro Tribe as they brought their A game to the competition, ably assisted by members of the Outfit Band.

For their efforts, Afro Queens came in second followed by rhumba group Mabuya Super Sounds.

For winning, Afro Tribe walked away with $500 while Afro Queens bagged $300. Mabuya Super Sounds received $200.

The judging panel of Jeys Marabini, renowned guitarist Hudson Simbarashe sound engineer and producer Smallz said they had a torrid time coming up with the winner.

“The competition was very tight this year. Afro Tribe edged it just because they presented their music better to us. It was well arranged and they knew how to manage the stage,” said Jeys.

He said he was certain that the group was going to do wonders in Harare come September 29.

“Last year, they (Afro Tribe) came second in the national finals. This year in the provincial competition, they performed very well and I believe that they’ll do well in the national finals,” he said.

The national finals will be held at the Glamis Stadium in Harare and 10 winners from different provinces will converge there to compete for the biggest prize of a recording deal and a whopping $10 000.