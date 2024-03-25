Alick Macheso to Electrify Bulawayo and Beitbridge with Easter Performances

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

RENOWNED Sungura artist, Alick Macheso is set to commemorate Easter Friday and Saturday with performances in Bulawayo and Beitbridge.

The celebrated Chikopokopo creator will grace the stage at the Palace Hotel this Friday, then proceed to enchant audiences at Pagomba Cafe in the border town the following evening.

In Bulawayo, the Isizwe Sabatsha Arts Troupe, an up-and-coming group, will provide support, while the turntables will be under the expert care of local DJs: DJ Keitho, DJ Mandoza, and DJ Ayaxx.

The following night in Beitbridge, the Orchestra Mberikwazo band will take the stage, introduced by the Isizwe Sabatsha Arts Troupe, with DJ Vic Gee, MC Kay One, and SJ Keitho orchestrating the day’s music.

Tapiwa ‘Gandz’ Gandiwa, director of Palace Entertainment, has invited the public to prepare for an entertaining and eventful long weekend.

“As an events company we are not shying out to our objectives of being the most sought after through organising memorable events and this is what we have done every week. This week we celebrate a legend in the industry and people should come in numbers wherever there are,” said Gandz.

