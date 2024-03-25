Students need rest – Government prohibit holiday lessons

Michelle Moyo, [email protected]

GOVERNMENT has barred schools from conducting holiday lessons saying pupils had enough time to study during the course of the term and should be given time to rest.

This comes after the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education received a request from some schools to conduct holiday lessons.

In a statement, Permanent Secretary of Primary and Secondary Education, Mr Moses Mhike said after consultation with stakeholders in the education sector, the Government saw it fit to bar schools from having holiday lessons.

“The Ministry notes with appreciation the requests that have been received from some of its sectors to allow for the uptake of the Vacation School for examination classes of Grade 7, Ordinary, and Advanced level during this April holiday”, said Mr Mhike

“Having consulted widely on the matter and cognisant of the fact that the school term had no disturbances at all to the teaching and learning programme, therefore, authority is ‘NOT GRANTED’ that schools facilitate a Vacation School during the April school holidays for the Grade 7. Ordinary and Advanced Level candidates, as well as for the non-examinations classes”.

Mr Mhike said that pupils need rest during the holiday break which commences on Wednesday ending on 6 May.

He commended stakeholders in the education sector for ensuring a disruption-less term.

“The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education acknowledges the conduct of teaching and learning in all schools which went seamlessly during the first term of the year, fully embracing the 56 days set aside for that process.

“The dedication, hard work, and unwavering commitment to educating and nurturing the young minds of our pupils have not gone unnoticed. The creativity and passion brought about by all our teachers in the classrooms that made learning engaging, interactive, and inspiring for our pupils is commended and the Ministry remains grateful,” noted Mr Mhike.

He directed Provincial Education Directors to ensure that there was compliance with the directive.

In the past schools were now charging for extra lessons which is illegal.

