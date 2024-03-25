Bishop urges collaboration to protect youth from negative influences of social media

Leonard Ncube, [email protected]

TEACHERS, the church and families should combine to protect young people from the influence of social media, especially drug and substance abuse and other bad behaviours.

This was said by the Roman Catholic Church Bishop for Hwange Diocese, Raphael Mabuza Ncube during an installation ceremony of Mrs Shillah Gapara as the school head for St Josephine Bakhita Primary School in Victoria Falls last Friday.

Mrs Gapara had been acting head for the Roman Catholic Church-run school until her confirmation as substantive head.

The school was opened more than a decade ago and Mrs Gapara takes over from Mrs Maseko who retired a few years ago.

Bishop Ncube presided over the installation Mass at the school where he commended the relationship between the church and Government through the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education.

He paid tribute to teachers for their resilience and show of commitment despite trying times.

“We are here to install Mrs Gapara and celebrate all of you teachers for the great work you are doing for this school which has a good name because of you. It is a special day today for all of you, we are here to say thank you and continue the good work. We know that things are not always easy but you have always been able to put our children into shape,” he said.

He said teachers are in the shoes of prophets who taught about the truth in the Bible.

While bemoaning the dearth of moral values, the Bishop implored stakeholders to be wary of things that draw children to bad things.

“We want these children not to lose their childhood as women and men of tomorrow. Today children kill themselves, sniff glue, and do different things that destroy them. They are out there as zombies and parents are shedding tears every day.

“Our children have destroyed themselves physically and spiritually and this is because we haven’t taught them the truth in time. What also destroys our children sometimes even after we have taught them to truth, is that they interact with those who have no upright upbringing who influence them and they end up encountering a lot of negative influence on social media.

“We take time to raise our children in a Godly manner but there is someone who is usurping our duty as parents, as teachers, as a church, as the Ministry of Education; who teaches our children bad things that are not in the syllabus. This is not in the family, church, and Government teaching.

“So we appeal to our teachers not to get tired, when you teach them. Add some time to alert them that not everything that comes through our phones is worth consuming. Let’s have extra time to teach our children, that not everything on social media is worth taking, this is what has destroyed our children,” said Bishop Ncube.

He heaped praises on Mrs Gapara saying she had executed her duties in an upright manner.

“This is an installation according to our Catholic tradition. We know her for her good works and extraordinary works as a teacher, that’s why we looked for her to come to our school because she is gifted and a respectable mother and role model.

“She has been here for a few years working as the acting head and has done so many good things. To the Ministry of Education, I would like to thank you very much. So far we have worked together very well knowing that the chief protagonist as far as this school is concerned is the child. We have shown each other that respect that is needed to work in harmony and as partners,” he said.

He thanked parents for supporting the school.

The ceremony was attended by school heads from other schools.