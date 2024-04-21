Sandra Ndebele-Sibindi unfazed amidst viral death prophecy video

Mbulelo Mpofu, [email protected]

As Ward 20 Councillor and songstress Sandra Ndebele-Sibindi prepared to travel to Murambinda where she was to perform at the Uhuru Gala, a sinister prophecy emerged.

A trending TikTok video from an account named “@soulhealingexperience” sent shockwaves through the internet, foretelling her untimely demise.

The prophetess revealed a chilling vision, warning of a “bloodbath” in Zimbabwe, with Sandra’s life hanging in the balance.

The prophetess revealed that Zimbabwe was to become the Devil’s playground as countless lives would be claimed through accidents.

“I had an alarming vision this morning as I was praying where I saw Sandra Ndebele’s life being in danger.

“Many accidents are going to happen in Zimbabwe. So much blood is needed for sacrifice in Zimbabwe. There will be gnashing of teeth in that land,” the TikTok user ominously declared.

But Sandra remained unshaken, her faith unwavering: “I’ve seen the video, and I’m not losing sleep over it,” she said in an interview earlier in the week.

“As a child of God, I’ll pray about it and leave the rest to Him. No one has the power to dictate my fate; if my time is up, so be it. But I won’t let fear dictate my life.”

The prophecy has sparked a heated debate on social media, with some fans expressing concern and others dismissing it as mere fabrication. – Follow on X @MbuleloMpofu