Women’s month aerobathon set for Bulawayo.

Shingai Dhlamini

BULAWAYO fitness coaches will host a Women’s Month health expo on 30 March to promote healthy living in women.

An aerobathon (a marathon of aerobics) will be among the major events at the expo.

Aerobics is classified as rhythmic exercises performed to music. During a well-structured aerobics workout, dance steps are mixed with running and jumping to give the entire body a full range of movement, enhancing flexibility and improving strength.

The event will be held at Khanyisile Sports Centre just before DA Garage along Airport Road.

Everyone of any age group, who is a fitness enthusiast is invited.

Frank Chivesani a fitness trainer and the organiser of the event will be part of the coaches involved. He emphasised the importance of staying fit and exercising regularly.

“Exercise is a good way to de-stress and keep a healthy lifestyle, it helps in fighting against some illnesses and is good for the heart too,” noted Chivesani.

Musabvunda Fitness and Lifestyle- a sportswear manufacturer- will also be at the expo.

Musabvunda is a dynamic initiative based in Harare, Zimbabwe.

“Whether one is a seasoned fitness enthusiast or just starting a journey, Musabvunda offers quality gym wear to cater to all walks of life. Their commitment extends beyond physical limits, inspiring everyone to reach their fitness goals,” read a post on the Musabvunda website.

“So everyone is invited and welcome to come enjoy good music, mix and mingle with fitness gurus at the same time getting fit,” said Chivesani.

There are going to be guest coaches from Gweru joining the Bulawayo coaches, namely Rayaaz Nanhanga and Adrian Magaisah.

Charlene Moyo a female fitness coach who is also excited to attend the expo said it is a good initiative to promote physical and mental health in women and also a great way to celebrate Women’s Month in style.