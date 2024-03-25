Pool Tournament Set For Easter

Shingai Dhlamini

BULAWAYO CBD Pool District will play host to a tournament.

A lot of cash prices are up for grabs with the highest being US$225 and the last price being US$40.

There is going to be activity at six venues which are yet to be announced.

Bidding for venues will be done at Waverly Hotel on March 29.

Chairperson of Bulawayo CBD District Nigel Mazikita, said that the players will get a platform to showcase their talent and skills.

“We encourage teams to work together and promote a peaceful tournament, we expect the day to be successful and competitive from the start to the end and we guarantee players and spectators safety on that day,” said Mazikita.

Premiership clubs are also invited to scout for talent as there is going to be a number of talented players to identify.

There is a new team on the block, Grey Street Unity which will also take part in the tournament.

The event will promote pool as a sport and serve as a drug and substance abuse awareness programme within the sport.

“This is a great platform for players to showcase their talents, learn new formats, share techniques and be able to advertise themselves to potential sponsors at the same time, it is a good way to promote social networking among individuals,” said Mazikita.

⁠Mazikita said that such tournaments are great for companies to advertise their products.