All set for Holy Ten show

Showbiz Reporter

THE stage is set for the self-proclaimed leader of the youth to bring his Book of Malachi to the City of Kings and Queens on Saturday evening.

Holy Ten, fresh from a show in South Africa as part of efforts to promote his latest album, will be in Bulawayo for the first time at Palace Hotel in what promises to be a night to remember for local hip hop fans.

He will share the stage at Palace Hotel with Dj Ayaxxx, Dj Bhanditi, Dj Mandoza, and Dj Kietho and the event will be hosted by renowned party man MC Jaiva. Fan favourite, Mzoe 7 will also grace this weekend’s biggest show.

Palace Hotel proprietor Tapiwa Gandiwa, who, over the years has been promoting Zimbabwean artists said everything is in place for the show and promised revelers a show worthy of their time and money.

“Everything is in place for tomorrow, preparations have been going on well and we promise to give you the best show so far this year,” said Gandiwa.

After the Holy Ten show, Gandiwa promised to bring different artists from different genres from around the country to cater for everyone who visits the iconic Palace Hotel that once housed the late Queen of Britain, history says.

The hotel has become home to a host of artists who have performed at the venue. These include Clement Mangwaza, Seh Calaz, Tocky Vibes, Andy Muridzo, Bev, Jah Signal, and Zoey.