Anderson High turns into economic hub

Patrick Chitumba, Midlands Bureau Chief

ANDERSON Adventist High School on the outskirts of Gweru along the Gweru-Mvuma road, has embraced the use of technology, beneficiation and value addition and is expected to realise more than US$100 000 per annum, a development that is expected to make education affordable at the school.

The school’s projects apart from generating revenue, are also equipping pupils with lifelong economic skills which they can use after school.

The use of technology is observed in hatchery, water purification and bakery projects.

The school which has an enrolment of 364 pupils, plans to value add in water packaging and bakery.

The church run school has entered into a partnership with Dairibord Holdings Limited in which dairy cattle experts are providing expertise through weekly visits to check on the school’s 11 dairy cows.

The experts are ensuring the cows produce quality milk for commercial purposes.

The school projects are benefitting both the boarding school and the community.

The school has the egg project which is expected to raise US$5 000 a year and also provides nutrition both for the school and the community.

The school’s 11 cows give it a minimum of 20 litres of milk a day which is for the consumption of pupils and members of the school’s community.

The school’s 8 000 tilapia fish each weighing about 1kg each are expected to raise more than US$40 000 per year.

There is also the bee project that is expected to raise US$5 000 from honey sales per year.

The school has begun mushroom production which will support nutrition for both the pupils and the school community.

School headmaster Mr Caxton Mukasvanga said the school is turning into a self-sufficient institution.

He said food eaten in the dining hall is produced at the school.

“Our pupils and teachers consume what we produce. We have more than 10 000 cabbages in the school garden and other vegetables,” he said.

Mr Mukasvanga said they have a fishing project which has Tilapia fish from Kariba dam.

“We want to lead in horticulture, fishery and bee keeping projects. Our dairy cows are monitored by a team of experts from Dairibord Holdings. Every week they come in and offer expertise on how we can look after the cows so that they have the best milk. It is our goal that we sell the milk to Dairibord in the near future as we maximise on value addition and beneficiation,” he said.

Mr Mukasvanga said they have a water purification plant which has seen the school purifying its water.

“The water purification plant was acquired in 2016. Water used at the school is purified from the hostels, the dining hall and the entire campus. We are in the process of producing water for sale to the local market and beyond. We want to sell bottled water and we intend to buy a machine that produces plastic bottles,” he said.

As an Adventist School, he said they have a policy to develop the head, the hand and the heart of every pupil.

“We do not just concentrate on the academic side of learning but also equip the pupils with practical skills in agricutlre and other fields. Every week each child is involved in some work so that they have a hands own experience.

The Heart is the spiritual part of it. We want to raise God fearing children because our mission is to provide spiritual, mentally and socially acceptable children,” he said.

Gweru’s assistant District Development Coordinator Tarisai Mudadigwa commended the school for taking a lead in technology, beneficiation and value addition.

“The Government is pushing for these schools to be self-sufficient. The schools must run economic projects that will make education cheap for the parents. Projects at the school need to be supported so that they come to fruition,” he said.

“We want to commend Anderson Adventist High School for taking a lead in undertaking commercial activities which generate revenue and have potential to reduce costs of running the school,” said Mr Mudadigwa.

Last month, the Minister of Primary and Secondary Education Cain Mathema toured the school projects.

“I would like to commend the team here at Anderson Adventist High School for successfully implementing projects to generate revenue. You are clearly among the leaders and we will support you to continue to lead from the front,” he said.

Minister Mathema said the horticulture at the school embraces a variety of vegetables like onion and cabbages.

He said the competence-based curriculum and the Vision of Primary and Secondary Education require that teaching and learning as well as assessment must lead to the acquisition of knowledge, skills competences, values and attitudes that equip learners well for their future and the future of the country.