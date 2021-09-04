How acting novice Nigel Chuma landed Isithembu role

Mbulelo Mpofu, Online Reporter

HISTORY has it that good things come to those who wait! But, what about those who do not?

Celebrities know how hard canvassing the rugged road to stardom is. Most of them always wait for their big break in the entertainment industry. The grapevine has it that acclaimed rapper Jay Z waited for his turn and at the age of 27, the bell tolled for the “Encore” singer. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson also waited for his opportunity and it arrived when he was of age.

Back home, in Bulawayo to be precise, Nigel Maynard Chuma had to wait until his 32nd birthday to land his notable acting role in the ZBCtv drama series, Isithembu.

In fact, he was not even looking at getting a shot on television, but when the chance presented itself, it was a make or break and there was no thinking twice.

You will be exonerated for assuming that the drama series is parodic to the one that hit our screens back in the day, but it is not the one. This production which was created and written by seasoned television host and actor, Zolile “Tsotsi” Makeleni premiered on ZBCtv last year. In pure international standard , Isithembu also premiered at Ster-Kinekor theatres. It is in three languages, Ndebele, Shona and English, and was shot at Borrowdale West (Harare) and Hillside (Bulawayo) suburbs. The show is about the shortcomings of living a polygamous life.

An Iminyela resident his whole life, Nigel features on the production alongside veteran actor, Stephen Chigorimbo, Mitchell Mutodzwa, Tinashe Pundo, Forbes Chiripai and Carol Mhlanga to name just a few.

But how did Nigel, an acting novice land on this production? Upon arrival in Harare, he heard about the casting of the show and thought of giving it a try since at the time, he was “busy doing nothing.”

“I had relocated to Harare from my lifelong hood Iminyela in Bulawayo and was busy doing nothing. I heard of the auditions and thought of giving it a go,” the 32-year-old actor told Chronicle Showbiz.

“Zolile auditioned me at their Wenera studios at Kamfinsa. He wrote a script for me and after the act, he was impressed with my acting skills. That’s basically how I landed the role on the show,” said Nigel who had never acted before.

Explaining his role, Nigel said: “I play the role of Skippa in the drama. He’s one lad who’s always up to no good. He’s a conman also and always has a trick up his sleeve.”

Growing up in the streets of Iminyela, Nigel concedes that opportunities to make it big in the city’s film and TV industry were next to none which is the reason that led him to relocate to Harare in search for a better life.

Just like anyone, Nigel was star-struck when he met the Isithembu cast that had acting gurus. He was humbled by their mannerism and attitude towards other actors and actresses.

“Stephen, Carol, Dzidzai and all of the guys are humble beings and this made it all easier for us during the shooting process since they were helpful to everyone,” added Nigel.

With acting, Nigel has unleashed a dormant talent that he believes has been with him since birth.

“I believe that I’m a good rapper and would want to drop a single someday as I have a knack of spitting some venomous bars,” he said.

His story is laced with optimism and belief that it does not matter where you come from, but where you are going. He did not let his background of growing up in a suburb well known for mischievous youths and unruly elements terrorising residents affect him.

“Being born and bred in Iminyela, it was not easy, but I was determined to make something of my life one day and that materialised. It does not matter where you come from, but where you are headed. It does not matter how long you wait for your big break, but staying positive in the process matters,” he said.

After the prime-time news on Sunday, Zimbabweans enjoy the drama series and Nigel says he is happy to be part of something great. — eMKlass_49