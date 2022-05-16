Andrew Tandi must be treated by a specialist

Highlanders defender Andrew Tandi being taken off the pitch after suffering a horrific injury

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

Forgotten former Young Warriors and Highlanders’ right-back Bukhosi Ncube has made an impassioned plea to the club for central defender Andrew Tandi to get specialised treatment after sustaining a sickening career threatening injury against Dynamos on Sunday.

Tandi dislocated his ankle following a crude challenge by Dynamos’ winger Bill Antonio in the 68th minute and was rushed to hospital.

Ncube’s promising career was cut short at the age of 21 by a nagging knee injury that kept him on the side-lines for the better part of 2018 and 2019.

“Highlanders should give Andrew Tandi the best treatment or take him to Cape Town for specialists or else he will be replaced and everyone will forget about him soon,” wrote Ncube on his Facebook timeline.

Tandi sent an audio to his teammates from his hospital bed saying he is hoping for a quick recovery.

“Gents, ngiyabasharp. Kuphela umuntu ungilimazile but ngiyabasharp. Libuyelile kuposition beseliphumile kodwa ngiyabasharp soon. (Hey gents I’ll be okay. The guy (Bill Antonio) hurt me badly. The dislocated ankle has been put back to its position. I’ll be okay soon),” said Tandi in a WhatsApp audio to his teammates. – @ZililoR