Annual Computer Society Conference kicks off in Vic-Falls

Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

COMPUTER experts affiliated to the Computer Society of Zimbabwe (CSZ) are meeting in Victoria Falls for the 2022 annual conference amid calls for establishment of a standalone entity for women in information communication technologies.

The event started on Wednesday and will end on Sunday with official opening set for tomorrow by the Minister of Information Communication Technologies, Postal and Courier Services, Dr Jenfan Muswere.

Keynote speaker Dr Nigel Chanakira who is also a digital financial services advisor said the world is facing disruption in the ever-changing times hence investing in new technologies is key to the future.

“The computer age has brought new truths and the economy of work has changed, with work having shifted from desk presence to deliverable based models,” he said.

“The richest category of people in the world are those in technology and made their fortunes in technology.”

CSZ president Mrs Joice Benza said the vision of the society is growth, collaborating with other organisations, improving digital literacy and to launching a Women in ICT Zimbabwe.

“It’s all about grow membership and launching women in ICT Zimbabwe. A seven-member executive committee already started planning and the official launch is targeted by first quarter 2023,” she said.

Mrs Benza said the percentage of ICT women in leadership and representation is very low. Also, to be discussed at the conference is building a thriving tech industry and a resilient tech ready country, transforming trends into innovation and action, use of technology in agriculture, rethinking the future, leveraging on emerging technologies as well as application of cyberspace regulations in information processing.

The society was founded in 1974 to benefit the computer industry and all people who work in it. Its aims are to educate the general public on the use and development of electronic data processing, today more widely known as ICT.

The computer space has potential to bring people together if used effectively in industry, education and commercial environments. CSZ has two regional offices in Bulawayo and Harare.

Membership categories include professional, associate, graduate, student, affiliate and institutional.

[email protected]