Another club pending sale, announcement imminent

02 Oct, 2020 - 12:10 0 Views
0 Comments
Another club pending sale, announcement imminent

The Chronicle

ANOTHER Premier Soccer League club is in the process of being sold, with the official announcement expected to be made soon.

News reaching the Siya crew is that AmaZulu have reached an agreement for the KwaZulu-Natal club to be sold by Dr Patrick Sokhela to businessman Sandile Zungu.

Dr Sokhela is expected to hold a press conference along with Zungu in Durban later this afternoon to make an announcement on the sale.

“It’s something that wasn’t planned and it just happened suddenly. The club is making an announcement later on,” said the source

AmaZulu faced financial difficulties last season and were one of the first clubs to confirm salary cuts when Covid-19 halted football in March.  – Soccer Laduma

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting