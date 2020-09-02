Another person succumbs to Covid-19

Leonard Ncubectoria Falls Reporter

ONE more person succumbed to Covid-19 while 62 tested positive for the virus in Zimbabwe in the last 24 hours.

To date, 203 deaths have been reported while 6 559 people have contracted the global pandemic in Zimbabwe since the outbreak of the pandemic and many of these cases are from local transmissions.

According to the Ministry of Health and Child Care, the death was reported in Bulawayo which now has a cumulative 36 deaths.

The new positive cases were reported in Bulawayo, Harare, Manicaland, Mashonaland Central, Mashonaland West, Midlands and Matabeleland South.

The Ministry said the seven day rolling average for new cases further declined to 51 in the last 24 hours from 61 the previous day.

“As of 1 September 2020, Zimbabwe has now recorded 6 559 cases, 5 241 recoveries and 203 deaths. Sixty-two new cases and one death were reported in the last 24 hours. Fifty-one are local cases and 11 are returnees from South Africa,” said the Ministry.

The Ministry added that 20 recoveries were reported with the national recovery rate at 79.9 percent while positivity for the 1 013 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests done was 6.1 percent.

Active cases went up to 1 115 from 1074 the previous day.

Bulawayo now has a total of 1 281 confirmed cases, 36 deaths with 1 140 recoveries while Matabeleland North has a total of 114 cases, three deaths and 91 recoveries.

Matabeleland South has a total of 694 cases, six deaths and 501 recoveries while Midlands has a total of 545 cases, eight deaths and 490 recoveries.

