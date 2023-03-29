Another teen dies due to bullying

Peter Matika, Online Desk

Another high school student has died as a result of bullying.

In a statement police in Harare said they were investigating the murder of a 17-year-old boy who was stabbed to death as a result of bullying.

“Police are investigating a murder case that occurred on 27/03/23 at Churu Farm, Glenview in, Harare in which a student (17) died after being stabbed in the neck with a piece of glass by another student (17),” said police on their Twitter page.

The assailant according to police was allegedly defending himself from the victim and his friend who had reportedly been bullying him for breaking a stapler at school.

A few weeks ago, a pupil in Bulawayo committed suicide as a result of Bullying, while another was murdered in another case of alleged bullying.

President Mnangagwa has condemned bullying in schools and called upon respective stakeholders to address the issue.

More to follow…