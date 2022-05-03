Antipas not worried by DeMbare lead

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

THE two-point gap opened by Dynamos following their 2-1 win at Whawha hasn’t dampened the spirit of title chasing Chicken Inn, who drew 1-1 with Highlanders at Barbourfields Stadium.

DeMbare, who last won the league title in 2014, top the 2021/22 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League table with 29 points from 13 games. They have now stretched their unbeaten run to eight matches, collecting 22 points from a possible 24.

Under coach Tonderai Ndiraya, Dynamos have mastered the art of grinding results, ignoring critics accusing them of playing boring football.

Heading into last weekend’s matches, Dynamos were tied on 26 points with Chicken Inn and clung onto top spot through goals by King Nadolo and Nigerian striker Alex Orotomol.

If history is anything to go with, Dynamos topping the table sends shivers to teams gunning for the championship, as they have previously proved to be hard to dislodge from the summit.

However, Chicken Inn coach Joey Antipas is unfazed by Dynamos’ lead.

Antipas says it’s early days to christian Dynamos as champions.

“I’m not worried at all about the two points that Dynamos have opened because it’s still early days and we haven’t even reached the halfway mark. The championship isn’t decided by the position you’re at by half-season, but it’s after the end of the 34 games that counts. We will not lose sleep that we’re trailing by two points and will concentrate on our games and see how it goes,” said Antipas.

There are 21 games left, meaning 63 points to fight for before crowning of the champions.

Chicken Inn were the last to beat Dynamos on February 27 in Harare when they edged them 1-0.

Against Highlanders, Chicken Inn showed great tactical awareness, putting up with an inspiring second-half show to rectify first-half mistakes, which had allowed Highlanders to exploit some spaces at the back.

Highlanders slipped two places down the ladder into 12th place with 15 points, just four points above the drop zone.

Bosso are 14 points adrift of Dynamos, who they face in a fortnight. Highlanders have put themselves in a fix in as far as the title contention is concerned and might be forced to review their season’s goals as that hope of winning the championship keeps fading with each passing week.

Third-placed Triangle United were left trailing Dynamos by five points after playing to a 1-1 draw with Yadah.

Manica Diamonds bounced back from last week’s 1-0 defeat by Dynamos to edge visiting ZPC Kariba by an identical score line and take their points’ tally to 23.

Manica Diamonds’ win saw them ending a four-match winless run, which had derailed their title hopes, as they had only managed three points out of a possible 12 before their win over ZPC Kariba, who are now in the relegation zone.

ZPC Kariba are third from the bottom of the table with 10 points from 13 games, a result that has exerted pressure on coach Godfrey Tamirepi.

Meanwhile, former Warriors’ captain Benjani Mwaruwari suffered his first defeat since taking charge of Ngezi Platinum Stars, losing 1-0 at home to Harare City.

It was Mwaruwari’s fourth Premiership game in charge, having played to draws against Bulawayo Chiefs and Dynamos, as well as a 1-0 away win at ZPC Kariba.

PSL Matchday 13 results

Friday: Yadah 1-1 Triangle United

Saturday: Herentals 1-0 FC Platinum, Black Rhinos 3-2 Tenax, Bulawayo City 0-1 Bulawayo Chiefs, Ngezi Platinum

Stars 0-1 Harare City, Whawha 1-2 Dynamos

Sunday: Highlanders 1-1 Chicken Inn, Manica Diamonds 1-0 ZPC Kariba, Caps United 0-2 Cranborne Bullets

