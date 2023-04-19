Arenel target promotion to the PSL

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

ARENEL Movers Football Club head coach Kudzayi Mhandire believes he has enough arsenal to gain promotion into the top-flight league.

Speaking after his side won the provincial Independence Cup tie against Indlovu Iyanyathela whom they beat 3-1 at White City Stadium on Tuesday, Mhandire said he has all faith in the squad he has assembled.

“Winning the Southern Region Division One league title is something that you aim for. However, economy-wise things do not go the way you wish they would. Some of those things affect you in the long run. We have not had the best of preparations but we need to put in the work and make a claim for the league,” said Mhandire.

Arenel finished fourth last season, behind league winners Hwange, ZPC Hwange and Talen Vision. They also managed to book a place in the final of the Wafa Wafa knockout competition which they lost on penalties to Hwange. It was a disappointing end to the season for a team that was breathing down Hwange’s neck for the better part of the season.

The midfield duo of Brian Jaravaza and Zibusiso Dambo are part of the key players in Mhandire’s side.

Other key players are Nqobizitha Mpofu, Charlton Siamalonga and experienced goalkeeper Winston Chiwetu.