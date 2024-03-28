Arenel Vs Herentals match halted, fans locked outside stadium

Match Commissioner Faith Mloyi has ordered the match to be stopped in the absence of the police

Sikhumbuzo Moyo

MATCH Commissioner Faith Sibanda has ordered the match between Arenel Herentals FC to be stopped before kick-off as there are no police officers to maintain peace at Luveve Stadium.

The police were seen driving off the stadium a few minutes before kick-off.

According to Arenel CEO Juma Phiri, they owe the police money for their friendly match against TelOne which was played last week.

Gates at Luveve Stadium were closed, and fans were locked outside. As per PSL guidelines, no police officers, no game.