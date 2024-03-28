FC Platinum vs Chicken Inn lineups

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

FC Platinum host Chicken Inn FC at Mandava Stadium this afternoon in one of six Match Day 3 clashes around the country of the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League.

The two teams line up as follows.

FC Platinum

W Magalane, M Ngwenya, M Ndlovu, L Mhlanga, H Magaya, B Banda, J Mutudza, D Marowa, O Bhebhe, P Mutimbanyoka, W Muvirimi

Chicken Inn

P Zendera, I Makopa, L Mangira, I Mabunu, D Phiri, J Tulani, M Charamba, I Mucheneka,, G Majika, X Ndlovu, A Chinda