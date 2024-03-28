  • Today Thu, 28 Mar 2024

FC Platinum vs Chicken Inn lineups Mandava Stadium

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

FC Platinum host Chicken Inn FC at Mandava Stadium this afternoon in one of six Match Day 3 clashes around the country of the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League.

The two teams line up as follows.

FC Platinum

W Magalane, M Ngwenya, M Ndlovu, L Mhlanga, H Magaya, B Banda, J Mutudza, D Marowa, O Bhebhe, P Mutimbanyoka, W Muvirimi

Chicken Inn

P Zendera, I Makopa, L Mangira, I Mabunu, D Phiri, J Tulani, M Charamba, I Mucheneka,, G Majika, X Ndlovu, A Chinda

