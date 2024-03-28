  • Today Thu, 28 Mar 2024

Caps vs Bikita Minerals Line ups

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

CAPS United take on newly promoted side Bikita Minerals this afternoon at Rufaro Stadium in Harare in Match Day 3 of the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League.

The two teams line up as follows.

CAPS Utd: Ashley Reyners, Innocent Zambezi,   Eric Manokore, Hastings Chapusha,  Godknows Murwira, Devon Chafa,  Ralph Kawondera,  Phineas Bamusi, Wayne Makuva,  William Manondo, Rodwell Chinyengetere

Bikita Minerals: Francis Tizai; Blessing Kagudu; Prince Milanzi; Carlton Manzabwa; Dennis Nhongo; Barnabas Mtuche; Allen Gahadzikwa; Benedict Bera; Russell Madamombe; Chris Makambira; Evans Katema.

