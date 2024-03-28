Caps vs Bikita Minerals Line ups

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

CAPS United take on newly promoted side Bikita Minerals this afternoon at Rufaro Stadium in Harare in Match Day 3 of the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League.

The two teams line up as follows.

CAPS Utd: Ashley Reyners, Innocent Zambezi, Eric Manokore, Hastings Chapusha, Godknows Murwira, Devon Chafa, Ralph Kawondera, Phineas Bamusi, Wayne Makuva, William Manondo, Rodwell Chinyengetere

Bikita Minerals: Francis Tizai; Blessing Kagudu; Prince Milanzi; Carlton Manzabwa; Dennis Nhongo; Barnabas Mtuche; Allen Gahadzikwa; Benedict Bera; Russell Madamombe; Chris Makambira; Evans Katema.