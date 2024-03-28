Man sentenced to 15 years for rape, indecent assault of his niece

Kudzai Gaveni, Online Writer

A 31 YEAR-OLD Hurungwe man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for raping and indecently assaulting his niece.

In a statement, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe said in February 2023 the suspect snuck into his niece’s room and fondled her breast leading to the complaint of reporting the incident to her aunt.

In April the suspect confronted his niece for reporting the matter to her aunt and raped her as punishment.

The complainant reported the matter to her aunt who lodged a report at Magunje Police Station, leading to the suspect’s arrest.

“After a full trial, the accused was convicted on both counts and for the first count was sentenced to 4 months imprisonment wholly suspended on condition of good behavior within the next 5 years. For the count of rape he was sentenced to 15 years imprisonment with 2 years suspended on condition of good behaviour and 13 years being the effective sentence,” reads the statement.