Teacher writes Zimsec Examinations for pupils

Kudzai Gaveni, Online Writer

A 32-YEAR-OLD teacher at Commercial College in Mutare was fined US$150 for writing examinations on behalf of students.

In a statement, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe said Bruce Mugadhuwi faced two counts of unlawfully writing Zimbabwe School Examination Council (ZIMSEC) for Shellington Brown Commercial College in Mutareand Mirriam Maposa for US$680.

Magudhuwi smuggled answer sheets he had written for both students upon submission of their answer sheets on 16 October 2023.

When the matter came to light in January 2024 after the results were released, Zimsec withheld the candidates’ results.

“The accused person received USD380 from Shellington Brown and USD300 from Mirriam Maposa for the service. He was sentenced to a fine of USD150,” reads the statement.