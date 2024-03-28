Former cabinet minister Kagonye’s appeal fails

Kudzai Gaveni, Online Writer

THE Former Minister of Labour and Social Welfare Petronella Kagonye will continue serving her sentence 36 months after her appeal in the Supreme Court had been dismissed.

In a statement, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) said the suspect had diverted to her use 20 computers donated through her by the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ) which were to benefit Goromonzi Constituency.

Kanyonge violated the trust agreement with POTRAZ when she gave two laptops to tertiary students at a rally and 1 laptop to a Ruwa school for the physically impaired.

“The Supreme Court maintained that the High Court conviction and sentence were well and proper as was the conviction and sentence handed to her by the trial court, the Magistrates Court. She therefore remains convicted and will serve the remainder of her sentence,” reads the statement.