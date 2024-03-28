Elderly Illegal gold prospector sentenced to two years behind bars

Kudzai Gaveni, Online Writer

A MAN (64) was convicted to 2 years in prison for unlawfully prospecting gold without a license.

In a statement, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) said Leonardo Siamatanga was caught by Mausadonha Rangers during a routine patrol along the Marova River, Mashonaland East.

The suspect was found with digging tools, a plastic dish, and a peanut butter container which was suspected to have gold ore.

“Siamatanga was convicted after the full course of a trial at Karoi Magistrates Court and was sentenced to two years in prison,” reads the statement.