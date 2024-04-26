Savanna Trust teams up with Silverkite Community Arts LLC to boost Zimbabwean theatre

Mthabisi Tshuma,[email protected]

In an exciting development for Zimbabwean theatre, Savanna Trust has joined forces with the American organisation Silverkite Community Arts LLC to launch a year-long initiative aimed at enhancing the skills and sustainability of local theatre groups and performing arts managers.

ed “Upskilling Zimbabwean Theatre Groups and Performing Arts Managers for Viability and Sustainability”, the project is designed to fortify the artistic and operational capabilities of its participants.

The initiative will focus on three Zimbabwean theatre groups: Pezhuba Pachena Arts Ensemble from Hwange, Vivid Zim Entertainment from Chipinge, and a third group yet to be announced. The effort also extends to the professional development of arts managers, with plans to further unveil participants.

Teddy Mangawa, Programmes Officer at Savanna Trust, outlined the project’s objectives: “We aim to strengthen the institutional capacity of these theatre groups, enhance their playmaking and performance abilities, and boost their use of digital technologies for wider outreach and income generation.”

Moreover, the programme will include educational opportunities for arts managers.

“Ten arts managers will earn a professional certificate in Arts Management and Cultural Entrepreneurship from the University of Zimbabwe. Additionally, the project will support the production and touring of three full-length professional theatre productions,” Mangawa added.

Funded by the US Embassy Zimbabwe – Public Diplomacy Section, this partnership not only aims to elevate the standard of local theatre but also to ensure its growth and resilience in the digital age.

Savanna Trust urges stakeholders to support the various activities planned throughout the year-long cycle. – @mthabisi_mthire