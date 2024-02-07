Armed robbers shot dead by police

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu [email protected]

THREE armed robbers linked to a series of armed robbery cases were shot dead during a shoot out with police in Gwanda.

In a statement National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident which occurred at Tuli River on February 6 at 12pm.

Pride Moyo, Newman Ncube and Ntokozo Ncube died upon admission at the Gwanda Provincial Hospital while Simelweyinkosi Dube escaped during the shootout.

The gang is linked to two robbery cases involving US$81 800 and R25 000 and an attempted murder case where they injured three police officers during a shootout.

“We confirm the death of Pride Moyo, Newman Ncube and Ntokozo Ncube during a shootout incident which occurred at Tuli River, Gwanda. Detectives from CID homicide Bulawayo acted on received information and Intercepted four armed armed robbery suspects who were travelling in a green and white Toyota Hiace near Tuli River enroute to Freda Mine.

“On seeing the suspects the suspects started to fire towards the police officers and a shootout ensued. Pride Moyo, Newman Ncube and Ntokozo Ncube were shot and were taken to Gwanda Provincial Hospital where they died upon admission,” he said