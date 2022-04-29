AS IT HAPPENED: President Mnangagwa officially opens ZITF

Updates by Prosper Ndlovu, Nqobile Bhebhe and Mashudu Netsianda

16:24 – Drum Majorettes are now entertaining the crowd.

16:04 – Best Zimbabwe non-industrial and non-commercial display winner is Ministry of Defence.

16:00 – Packaging and publishing sector winner is Treasure Products.

Motor trade category winner is City Parking.

In the Business support and regulatory authority category, the winner is ARDA

15:58 – Best in Agric and irrigation equipment winner is National Foods Limited.

Construction and building hardware sector winner Allic Timber and Hardware.

The best exhibiting firm in furniture and home improvement winner is Treasure Products.

The food group’s best exhibitor is National Foods Limited..this is the second award.

The mining and Engineering sector winner is the National Railways of Zimbabwe.

Zimpapers sponsored the award

15:51– Now in competition number 18

Best Zimbabwe medical and health-related category is the Ministry of Health and Child Care.

Competition number 17- Best Zimbabwe exhibit in ICT sector is NetOne.

Winner for competition 16 for Best Zimbabwe exhibit in civic participation is non-other than Bulawayo City Council.

The Education sector was well represented at the exhibition.

The winner is the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education.

The SMEs sector’s best stand goes to Zanu PF

15:44 – President Mnangagwa is now presenting prizes to best stands at the exhibition.

The best Zimbabwe exhibit in energy category is Verify Engineering.

The winner for First-time Exhibitor is ED Men Believes.

The best exhibit in Tourism and Travel is ZimParks.

15:39 – ZITF Board chair Mr Busisa Moyo now takes to the podium and invites President Mnangagwa to lead the presentation of awards to top exhibitors.

15:34– President says he looks forward to more companies taking part in clean-up programmes and beautifying their environments.

Government is concerned about the spare of price increases and the exchange rate volatility.

He welcomes new exhibitors and declares the 62 edition of the ZITF officially open.

15:31– Says SMEs sector key to solving unemployment in the country as the sector promotes rural industrialisation, says this year’s ZITF has encouraged greater participation of the youth.

More investments more welcome in the tourism sector and urges industry to tap into opportunities under bilateral and regional agreements.

15: 28– Mnangagwa says Zimbabwe exports, at about US$10bn last year shows the Second Republic is making strides in transforming the economy

15:26 – President Mnangagwa says students from innovation hubs in universities are showcasing new knowledge, going forward he says Government will strengthen these scientific breakthroughs for the modernisation of the country’s economy.

Implementation of NDS1 is registering notable results, 2021 economy grew by 7 percent and is earmarked for 5.5 percent this year, above sub-Saharan Africa projections.

15:22– Industry must go beyond merely staying afloat, all sectors must adopt long term survival approaches, manage risks, reduce costs and enhance efficiencies.

Innovation no longer a luxury for the future but a necessity and business muat ride on 4IR approaches.

15:20 – President Mnangagwa said this year’s ZITF attracted overwhelming registration and challenges the organisers to rethink and reinvent about future exhibitions.

Says present realities demand that industry seriously examines issues of supply chains in view of COVID-19 and other volatile global developments.

15:18 President Mnangagwa now addressing, he welcomes all the distinguished delegates, exhibitors and thousands of people gathered to witness the event.

He says ZITF comes soon after independence celebrations, whose main event was hosted in Bulawayo.

The celebrations were historic, he says as he congratulates the city for successfully hosting the main event.

15:15 – She chronicles President Mnangagwa’s rich biography from days on the liberation struggle, his immense contribution to Government as minister in different portfolios and now as President.

She invites the President to the podium to deliver his official opening remarks.

15:11 – Dr Nzenza says this year’s ZITF is a resounding success and is helping rebrand Zimbabwe while promoting regional integration.

15:05 – Official presentations now rolling, now Industry and Commerce Dr Sekai Nzenza take to the podium to deliver her remarks.

14:54 – Early in the day President Mnangagwa toured a number of stands at ZITF and described this year’s edition as one of the best in years.

14:40 – President Mnangagwa has arrived at ZITF grounds to officially open the 2022 prime trade showcase.

He is now inspecting the guard of honour.

14:24 – All is set for the official opening of the ZITF by President Mnangagwa, the Zimbabwe National Army has mounted the guard in readiness of arrivals by officials.

PREAMBLE

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has arrived in Bulawayo ahead of today’s official opening of the 62nd edition of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF).

Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta, who was the guest of honour, will not be able to officially open the 62nd edition of ZITF following the death of his country’s former president, Mwai Kibaki.

Kibaki died last Thursday aged 90 and President Kenyatta declared a mourning period until his burial, with flags flying at half-mast.

President Mnangagwa had invited Kenyatta to officially open this year’s ZITF, which has attracted more than 500 direct exhibitors, of which 71 are first timers.

As a result President Mnangagwa will officially open the trade fair.

The first family has already arrived at ZITF for the official opening.